BreakingNews
BREAKING: 2 killed in Atlanta wreck involving ambulance
X

Rapper Rick Ross gave his buffalo a home, but still they roamed in Fayette

Credit: Fayette County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Fayette County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

They already have a home: Rapper Rick Ross has buffalo, horses and other animals on his Fayette County estate.

But recently, they decided to roam, according to the sheriff’s office. The massive animals were spotted in the Northbridge community, alarming residents. Both the Fayette sheriff’s office and marshal’s office got involved in getting the buffalo returned to their ranch, which sits on 87 acres.

“While it is legal to own livestock (cattle, sheep, horses, goats, etc.) in Fayette County, the owner is responsible for properly restraining the animals,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post. “If the owner is shown to be negligent, they could be charged.”

ExploreRick Ross’ Promise Land Mansion is about to have two new lions

The owner, 47-year-old William Leonard Roberts, is better known as Rick Ross. He also used social media to thank investigators and those who helped when his buffalo escaped.

“You may deal with puppies, dogs, I deal with cattle,” Ross said in an Instagram story. “I always return any stray pets, so make sure y’all keep collars on y’all’s pets.”

The sheriff’s office advised residents to use caution if they encounter the buffalo again.

“Although they are mostly docile, they can be unpredictable and possibly become aggressive,” the sheriff’s office said.

But Ross said his animals wouldn’t cause harm.

“Anytime you see one of my buffaloes, please give it a carrot,” he said. “They’re very peaceful, they’re just grazers.”

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Trump’s lawyers move to quash Ga. special grand jury report6h ago

Credit: Branden Camp

Hijacked: Georgia bills thought to be dead revived in final days
8h ago

Credit: Jamar Perry

No one shows up at book tour stop in Atlanta, but author’s story has a twist
10h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Parents of child raped by ex-teacher allege Fulton school was repeatedly warned
2h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Parents of child raped by ex-teacher allege Fulton school was repeatedly warned
2h ago

Papa John’s sued by EEOC for alleged discrimination against blind man
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Georgia Department of Corrections

Griffin woman gets life in prison for stabbing man to death at birthday party
8m ago
BREAKING: 2 killed in Atlanta wreck involving ambulance
22m ago
Crash in SW Atlanta leaves 1 dead; driver in custody after 2nd wreck in DeKalb
29m ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Mableton vote is among a number of special elections Tuesday in metro Atlanta
6h ago
Inside the Trump Special Grand Jury in Georgia: New podcast episode
10h ago
Behind Jimmy Carter’s defeat, a clandestine trip and a four-decade secret
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top