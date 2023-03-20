Rapper Rick Ross gave his buffalo a home, but still they roamed in Fayette

But recently, they decided to roam, according to the sheriff’s office. The massive animals were spotted in the Northbridge community, alarming residents. Both the Fayette sheriff’s office and marshal’s office got involved in getting the buffalo returned to their ranch, which sits on 87 acres.

“While it is legal to own livestock (cattle, sheep, horses, goats, etc.) in Fayette County, the owner is responsible for properly restraining the animals,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post. “If the owner is shown to be negligent, they could be charged.”