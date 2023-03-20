Rapper Rick Ross gave his buffalo a home, but still they roamed in Fayette

They already have a home: Rapper Rick Ross has buffalo, horses and other animals on his Fayette County estate.
But recently, they decided to roam, according to the sheriff’s office. The massive animals were spotted in the Northbridge community, alarming residents. Both the Fayette sheriff’s office and marshal’s office got involved in getting the buffalo returned to their ranch, which sits on 87 acres.
“While it is legal to own livestock (cattle, sheep, horses, goats, etc.) in Fayette County, the owner is responsible for properly restraining the animals,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post. “If the owner is shown to be negligent, they could be charged.”
The owner, 47-year-old William Leonard Roberts, is better known as Rick Ross. He also used social media to thank investigators and those who helped when his buffalo escaped.
“You may deal with puppies, dogs, I deal with cattle,” Ross said in an Instagram story. “I always return any stray pets, so make sure y’all keep collars on y’all’s pets.”
The sheriff’s office advised residents to use caution if they encounter the buffalo again.
“Although they are mostly docile, they can be unpredictable and possibly become aggressive,” the sheriff’s office said.
But Ross said his animals wouldn’t cause harm.
“Anytime you see one of my buffaloes, please give it a carrot,” he said. “They’re very peaceful, they’re just grazers.”
About the Author