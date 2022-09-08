ajc logo
Rapper accused in church shooting arrested driving Maserati in Atlanta

Darak Figueroa, 21, was arrested Thursday in Atlanta, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A Virginia man accused of shooting inside a church after a funeral service was arrested Thursday in Atlanta, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Darak Figueroa, a rapper who goes by the name Stay Solid Rocky, had been on the run since the Aug. 27 shooting, investigators said. The 21-year-old allegedly fled to Georgia to evade capture, the Marshals Service said.

Figueroa is accused of firing shots inside the New Life Outreach Church in Chesterfield, Virginia, as a funeral was ending. He was charged with shooting in an occupied building and reckless handling of a firearm.

After learning of a possible location for Figueroa, Marshals requested assistance from the Georgia State Patrol and Atlanta police, according to a spokesman for the federal agency. Figueroa was spotted driving a Maserati Levante and arrested. He had a firearm with him at the time of his arrest, the Marshals Service said.

