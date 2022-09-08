Rapper accused in church shooting arrested driving Maserati in Atlanta

Darak Figueroa, a rapper who goes by the name Stay Solid Rocky, had been on the run since the Aug. 27 shooting, investigators said. The 21-year-old allegedly fled to Georgia to evade capture, the Marshals Service said.

Figueroa is accused of firing shots inside the New Life Outreach Church in Chesterfield, Virginia, as a funeral was ending. He was charged with shooting in an occupied building and reckless handling of a firearm.