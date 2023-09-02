Publix parking deck in Atlanta partially collapses

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

A Summerhill parking deck used by customers to shop at a recently opened grocery store partially collapsed Saturday morning.

The collapse of the top floor of the Summerhill Station parking deck, which is anchored by a Publix Super Market, located on Hank Aaron Drive caused a giant hole, Channel 2 Action News reported. Authorities have not said if anyone was injured or if any vehicles were damaged.

The cause of the collapse has not been provided.

Summerhill Station, which is situated in a former parking lot used by Atlanta Braves fans for decades, opened in June. The Publix is a critical food option in the neighborhood that has been rapidly transforming from Turner Field into a mixed-use district.

ExplorePublix opens new Summerhill store in a former Turner Field parking lot

The 50,000-square-foot grocery store will be joined by 35,000 square feet of ancillary restaurants and retail, including a Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet that opened in July.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

