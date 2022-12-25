ajc logo
Police: Woman found dead in Brookhaven hotel elevator on Christmas Eve

Crime & Public Safety
By Staff reports
41 minutes ago

Brookhaven police are investigating a shooting incident in which a woman was found dead and a man injured with a head wound at a hotel on the morning of Christmas Eve.

At  9:11 a.m., Brookhaven units were dispatched to shots fired on the second floor of the Microtel on the 1800 block of Corporate Boulevard, police said.  

When officers arrived, they made contact with a male with a potential gunshot wound to his head. The body of a female was found face-down in an elevator.

The male was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Brookhaven police said early indications suggest that the incident is “a murder-suicide (attempt) between the male and female.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

