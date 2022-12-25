Police: Woman found dead in Brookhaven hotel elevator on Christmas Eve

Brookhaven police are investigating a shooting incident in which a woman was found dead and a man injured with a head wound at a hotel on the morning of Christmas Eve.
At 9:11 a.m., Brookhaven units were dispatched to shots fired on the second floor of the Microtel on the 1800 block of Corporate Boulevard, police said.
When officers arrived, they made contact with a male with a potential gunshot wound to his head. The body of a female was found face-down in an elevator.
The male was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
Brookhaven police said early indications suggest that the incident is “a murder-suicide (attempt) between the male and female.”
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.
About the Author
Credit: LaGrange Police Department