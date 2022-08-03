Cops: Suspect followed 88-year-old Brookhaven woman home, robbed and tied her up

Police said Antavious Cierre Bailey, a 36-year-old Conyers man, followed the victim home from the grocery store and forced his way into her residence in the 2900 block of Parkridge Drive. He flashed a gun, threatened to kill the woman and demanded money, bank cards and PIN information, she told police.

Bailey then used a phone cord and power cable to tie the woman up in a back bedroom, police said in a news release.