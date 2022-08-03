Cops: Suspect followed 88-year-old Brookhaven woman home, robbed and tied her up

It took police just six hours to track down a man accused of breaking into an 88-year-old woman’s Brookhaven home Tuesday and robbing her at gunpoint.
Police said Antavious Cierre Bailey, a 36-year-old Conyers man, followed the victim home from the grocery store and forced his way into her residence in the 2900 block of Parkridge Drive. He flashed a gun, threatened to kill the woman and demanded money, bank cards and PIN information, she told police.
Bailey then used a phone cord and power cable to tie the woman up in a back bedroom, police said in a news release.
The victim reported the robbery to authorities around 12:15 p.m. Shortly after, she began getting fraud alerts from her banks, which notified her about purchases being made near Buckhead.
Investigators secured surveillance video that showed Bailey following the victim home from her neighborhood Publix, according to the release. Detectives also obtained footage that allegedly showed him using the woman’s bank cards at several shops in Buckhead.
Police tracked Bailey to the 100 block of Fulton Street in southeast Atlanta, where he was arrested Tuesday. He was charged with first-degree home invasion, false imprisonment, kidnapping, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Bailey remained held without bond Wednesday, according to online jail records.
