Police seek help finding suspect in woman’s robbery, beating at discount mall

Another man broke up the confrontation, and the suspect fled in the Jeep, the report states.

The victim sustained several injuries that caused swelling on her arms and to her entire face, officers noted in the report.

Security footage from a nearby business corroborated the woman’s version of events, investigators wrote. The footage showed the Jeep and the suspect, who was wearing light-colored ripped jeans, a gray hoodie and black slides.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637 or visit the Crime Stoppers website. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and any information leading to an arrest may result in a reward of up to $2,000.