Police seek help finding suspect in woman’s robbery, beating at discount mall

Atlanta police need help finding a suspect they say robbed and beat a woman at the Greenbriar Discount Mall late last month.
Officers were called to the shopping center at 2975 Headland Drive in southwest Atlanta just before 6 p.m. March 30 and spoke with the victim, according to an incident report. She told police she was hanging out behind the mall when a maroon Jeep Patriot circled the area multiple times.
The woman said she told the Jeep’s driver to leave her alone after he tried to speak to her multiple times as she was on the phone with another person, the incident report states.
That is when the suspect told her, “(Expletive), who you talking to? You better not be back here tonight,” according to the report. He then began punching and stomping her before grabbing her phone, necklace and a Louis Vuitton bag, the report adds.
Another man broke up the confrontation, and the suspect fled in the Jeep, the report states.
The victim sustained several injuries that caused swelling on her arms and to her entire face, officers noted in the report.
Security footage from a nearby business corroborated the woman’s version of events, investigators wrote. The footage showed the Jeep and the suspect, who was wearing light-colored ripped jeans, a gray hoodie and black slides.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637 or visit the Crime Stoppers website. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and any information leading to an arrest may result in a reward of up to $2,000.
About the Author