Police searching for man accused of shooting at vehicle in Buckhead parking lot

Atlanta police are searching for a suspect who fired shots at a vehicle with two men inside in Buckhead on Wednesday night.
Officers responded to a parking lot at 55 Pharr Road around 11:30 p.m. and spoke with the men, according to a news release. Police did not release their names.
Investigators believe they were sitting in the vehicle when they were approached by another man who fired at them, the release states. Neither of the men in the vehicle were injured, and one of them returned fire. He was charged with discharging a firearm.
At least one of the men knew the suspect, who is still at large, the release states.
Police did not release any other details about the victims or suspect.
