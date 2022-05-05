BreakingNews
Gwinnett County tax commissioner dies of breast cancer at 43
ajc logo
X

Police searching for man accused of shooting at vehicle in Buckhead parking lot

The shooting was reported in a parking lot at 55 Pharr Road around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

caption arrowCaption
The shooting was reported in a parking lot at 55 Pharr Road around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

Atlanta police are searching for a suspect who fired shots at a vehicle with two men inside in Buckhead on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a parking lot at 55 Pharr Road around 11:30 p.m. and spoke with the men, according to a news release. Police did not release their names.

Investigators believe they were sitting in the vehicle when they were approached by another man who fired at them, the release states. Neither of the men in the vehicle were injured, and one of them returned fire. He was charged with discharging a firearm.

At least one of the men knew the suspect, who is still at large, the release states.

Police did not release any other details about the victims or suspect.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
NEW DETAILS: Druid Hills High student in custody after lockdown
2m ago
‘That’s not Rogers.’ Family, friends grieve man shot to death by Atlanta police officer
15m ago
Dunwoody police offer reward for 2 suspects accused of swiping puppy worth $10K
1h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top