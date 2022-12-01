Police searching for driver who hit Dunwoody patrol vehicle, ran away

Police in DeKalb County are searching for a person they say ran away after crashing into a Dunwoody officer’s vehicle.
Dunwoody police spokesperson Sgt. Michael Cheek said the officer had just dropped off someone at the jail around 10 p.m. Wednesday and was getting on I-285 from Memorial Drive to head back to the city when another vehicle went through the intersection and struck the patrol vehicle.
The officer, who had minor injuries, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and later released. Cheek said he is “a little banged up, but he’s fine.” The patrol vehicle, however, sustained a “hefty amount of damage,” he said.
DeKalb police, who are investigating the crash, said the other driver ran away from the scene. They did not release a description of the suspect’s vehicle. It’s not clear if investigators have identified the person.
No other details were released about the case.
