Police searching for driver who hit Dunwoody patrol vehicle, ran away

Dunwoody police spokesperson Sgt. Michael Cheek said the officer had just dropped off someone at the jail around 10 p.m. Wednesday and was getting on I-285 from Memorial Drive to head back to the city when another vehicle went through the intersection and struck the patrol vehicle.

The officer, who had minor injuries, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and later released. Cheek said he is “a little banged up, but he’s fine.” The patrol vehicle, however, sustained a “hefty amount of damage,” he said.