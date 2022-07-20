Police searching for 4 suspects in armed robbery in Waffle House parking lot

Police are asking the public for help identifying four suspects allegedly involved in an armed robbery in a Waffle House parking lot in northwest Atlanta.
Officers responded July 5 to the restaurant at 1700 Howell Mill Road at about 6:15 a.m., according to a news release. The victim told police he was sitting in his car when the group robbed him of his phone, cash, wallet and backpack at gunpoint.
Police said the victim was not injured in the incident.
The suspects fled in a white Nissan Sentra, according to the release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. A reward of up to $2,000 is available to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspects.
