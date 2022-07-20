BreakingNews
Federal court says Georgia’s anti-abortion law should be allowed to take effect
ajc logo
X

Police searching for 4 suspects in armed robbery in Waffle House parking lot

Video surveillance at a Waffle House captured images of three of the four suspects of the July 5 armed robbery.

Combined ShapeCaption
Video surveillance at a Waffle House captured images of three of the four suspects of the July 5 armed robbery.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Police are asking the public for help identifying four suspects allegedly involved in an armed robbery in a Waffle House parking lot in northwest Atlanta.

Officers responded July 5 to the restaurant at 1700 Howell Mill Road at about 6:15 a.m., according to a news release. The victim told police he was sitting in his car when the group robbed him of his phone, cash, wallet and backpack at gunpoint.

Police said the victim was not injured in the incident.

The suspects fled in a white Nissan Sentra, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. A reward of up to $2,000 is available to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspects.

About the Author

Follow Mary Helene Hall on twitter

Mary Helene is a reporting intern working with the Crime & Public Safety team and a student at Mercer University. She has previously worked as a reporter for AL.com and currently serves as Editor-in-Chief of The Cluster, Mercer's student newspaper.

Editors' Picks
2 men accused of trafficking 15-year-old girl arrested in Canton, Brookhaven2h ago
Where are the 43 apartment complexes identified as dangerous and unhealthy?
Judge orders Giuliani to testify before Fulton grand jury
3h ago
Crackdown on Atlanta apartments comes after years of fragmented approach to crime...
Crackdown on Atlanta apartments comes after years of fragmented approach to crime...
Federal court says Georgia’s anti-abortion law should be allowed to take effect
23m ago
The Latest
DeKalb police seeking 3 suspects in theft of car with 10-year-old inside
14m ago
Sandy Springs Police investigate, target gang in celebrity home invasion cases
45m ago
3 men sought in shooting at SW Atlanta shop during carjacking
1h ago
Featured
Wesleyan star Druw Jones prepares for their game against Mount Paran Christian in game three of the Private A semifinal playoff series at Wesleyan School Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Wesleyan won 7-6 to advance to play in the Private A championship next week. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)a

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Druw Jones’ high school baseball coach: He was born to be the top pick
Legal arguments in judges’ hands as Georgia awaits abortion ruling
How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top