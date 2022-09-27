ajc logo
X

Police open homicide investigation after victim in Moreland Avenue shooting dies

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A man injured in a shooting at a Moreland Avenue business last week has died, and Atlanta police homicide detectives have taken over the investigation, the department announced Monday.

Police got a call about a person shot at Advanced Auto Parts, just north of Custer Avenue, around 9 p.m. Thursday. The victim had a single gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, a news release states.

By Monday, the department’s homicide unit was notified that the victim, whose name was not released, did not survive.

No other details were released about the victim or circumstances of the shooting.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Uncredited

A doc from the Disney family takes aim at the Mouse House20h ago

Credit: Evan Vucci

‘Keep choppin’ Republicans slam White House for suggesting a Braves rebrand
3h ago

Credit: Jenn Finch

‘Surreal day’ at Georgia Tech: Coach and AD dismissed, former player named interim coach
14h ago

Credit: TNS

Activist charged in Jan. 6 attack is among Herschel Walker’s campaign ‘captains’
4h ago

Credit: TNS

Activist charged in Jan. 6 attack is among Herschel Walker’s campaign ‘captains’
4h ago

Credit: Evan Vucci / AJC

The Jolt: Republicans see cost of canceling student debt as campaign issue
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Paulding County Sheriff's Office

17-year-old arrested, faces murder charge in teen’s shooting in Paulding
16h ago
Sheriff: Athens woman last seen in store before being found dead in NE Georgia
16h ago
2 men dead in shooting at Gwinnet apartment complex
17h ago
Featured

Credit: Uncredited

Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for Cat 4 damage
23m ago
‘Keep choppin’ Republicans slam White House for suggesting a Braves rebrand
3h ago
‘He was so locked in’: Bryce Elder becomes first Braves rookie to pitch shutout since...
11h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top