Police open homicide investigation after victim in Moreland Avenue shooting dies

A man injured in a shooting at a Moreland Avenue business last week has died, and Atlanta police homicide detectives have taken over the investigation, the department announced Monday.
Police got a call about a person shot at Advanced Auto Parts, just north of Custer Avenue, around 9 p.m. Thursday. The victim had a single gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, a news release states.
By Monday, the department’s homicide unit was notified that the victim, whose name was not released, did not survive.
No other details were released about the victim or circumstances of the shooting.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: Jenn Finch
The Latest