Police offering $5K reward for leads on suspect in NW Atlanta armed robbery

Police are trying to track down an armed robbery suspect sought in connection with a holdup at a northwest Atlanta gas station last month.
The robbery happened May 21 at an Exxon gas station in the 1600 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard, an Atlanta Police Department spokesperson said Tuesday in a news release.
Investigators from the department’s robbery unit said the suspect robbed the victim at gunpoint outside the gas station around 7:50 p.m. It was not clear what was stolen.
Atlanta police released images and video taken from security camera footage, which showed the gunman wearing a white Chicago Bulls T-shirt emblazoned with the number 23 as he walked out of the gas station’s convenience store.
He shared a few words with someone sitting in a black SUV parked outside, then walked back into the store in the 27-second clip.
Investigators are working to identify the suspect. Police ask anyone with information on his identity or whereabouts to call 911.
Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $5,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
