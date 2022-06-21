BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: House committee resumes the fourth public hearing on the Jan. 6 Attack on the Capitol
ajc logo
X

Police offering $5K reward for leads on suspect in NW Atlanta armed robbery

Police are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information identifying this suspect in a May 21 armed robbery outside an Exxon gas station along Joseph E. Boone Boulevard.

Combined ShapeCaption
Police are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information identifying this suspect in a May 21 armed robbery outside an Exxon gas station along Joseph E. Boone Boulevard.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago

Police are trying to track down an armed robbery suspect sought in connection with a holdup at a northwest Atlanta gas station last month.

The robbery happened May 21 at an Exxon gas station in the 1600 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard, an Atlanta Police Department spokesperson said Tuesday in a news release.

Investigators from the department’s robbery unit said the suspect robbed the victim at gunpoint outside the gas station around 7:50 p.m. It was not clear what was stolen.

Atlanta police released images and video taken from security camera footage, which showed the gunman wearing a white Chicago Bulls T-shirt emblazoned with the number 23 as he walked out of the gas station’s convenience store.

He shared a few words with someone sitting in a black SUV parked outside, then walked back into the store in the 27-second clip.

Investigators are working to identify the suspect. Police ask anyone with information on his identity or whereabouts to call 911.

Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $5,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
Foster children housed in child welfare offices; officials work to end practice
Statewide down-ballot, congressional fields to be set after Tuesday’s runoff
8h ago
Former Braves outfielder Joc Pederson discusses his free agency
17h ago
Water main break at Hartsfield-Jackson disrupts services on Concourse B
Water main break at Hartsfield-Jackson disrupts services on Concourse B
Snap, crackle, pop: Kellogg to split into 3 companies
1h ago
The Latest
Atlanta mayor, police tout success of new surveillance network
6m ago
Snellville teen sentenced to 140 years in fatal 2021 Valentine’s Day shooting
59m ago
VA releases video showing attack on veteran at Atlanta clinic
1h ago
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top