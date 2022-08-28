ajc logo
Police: Man shot during robbery in northwest Atlanta neighborhood

A man was shot and injured during an apparent robbery in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood late Saturday night, according to police.

The 39-year-old victim was shot in the leg around 11:30 p.m. after being approached by an unknown man demanding money in the 2400 block of Abner Terrace in the Scotts Crossing neighborhood, Atlanta police said in a news release. He was described as stable and taken to a hospital.

Investigators determined the victim and the suspect got into an altercation prior to the shooting, the release states.

Police did not release any other details about the victim or suspect.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

