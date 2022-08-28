Police: Man shot during robbery in northwest Atlanta neighborhood

A man was shot and injured during an apparent robbery in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood late Saturday night, according to police.
The 39-year-old victim was shot in the leg around 11:30 p.m. after being approached by an unknown man demanding money in the 2400 block of Abner Terrace in the Scotts Crossing neighborhood, Atlanta police said in a news release. He was described as stable and taken to a hospital.
Investigators determined the victim and the suspect got into an altercation prior to the shooting, the release states.
Police did not release any other details about the victim or suspect.
