Cops: Man shot, beaten after trying to enter former Gwinnett home by mistake

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A man with a medical condition was chased, shot and beaten Thursday morning after he mistakenly tried to enter his former home in Snellville, authorities said.

Police said they responded to a burglary call on Rockdale Circle around 9 a.m., when an officer spotted a man beating another man on the side of the road. After separating them, the officer discovered the man being attacked was also shot.

The officer applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding, police said, and the victim was taken to the hospital. He has since been released.

An investigation found that Frederick Maurice Sherman, 60, and Eugene Thomas Days, 28, believed the victim was breaking into their home, so they confronted him. Police said the men chased the victim off the property and out of the neighborhood. He was later assaulted and shot a half-mile away at the entrance to the Lake Commons subdivision, police said.

“We learned the male that got shot and beat used to live at the residence, and based on a medical condition, believed he was trying to enter his own home. Force to enter was not used,” police said. “The victim was not armed and was shot and then beaten by the suspects.”

Sherman, the alleged shooter, faces charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon during the commission of a crime, police said. Days faces a battery charge. Sherman is being held at the Gwinnett County Jail, while Days was released Thursday evening on a $2,400 bond.

Police said the victim isn’t facing any charges because he had no criminal intent and wasn’t a threat, due to the attack taking place so far from the residence.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

