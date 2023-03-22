Police: Man set fire at Cobb house that killed 2 people, 6 animals

Five cats and one dog were found dead inside the home, police said.

Smith was identified as a suspect “through the tireless efforts of this entire team of investigators,” Delk said in a statement.

No information was released on Smith’s relationship to the two people who died. Address records show the two lived in the home.

In a separate case, Marietta investigators charged Smith with aggravated assault and aggravated battery after he allegedly strangled and beat a woman Feb. 26, an arrest warrant states.

He was being held without bond late Wednesday at the Cobb jail.