Police: Man kills 2 women, then himself inside Hall County home

Hall County investigators believe a man killed two women and then himself Wednesday morning in a Gainesville-area home.
Deputies were called to the 4200 block of Holland Drive shortly before 11:30 a.m. and found the bodies of two women in a bedroom, according to the Hall sheriff’s office.
“The body of a man, believed to be responsible for the women’s deaths, was found in the living room of the residence,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “He was dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”
The causes of the women’s deaths remained under investigation, the sheriff’s office said. The names and ages of those killed in the apparent double murder and suicide were not released.
No further details, including a possible motive, were released Wednesday afternoon.
