Police: Man found shot to death in southwest Atlanta

A man was found dead from a gunshot wound in southwest Atlanta on Sunday afternoon, according to police.
Atlanta police officers responded to a call about a person shot in the 1700 block of Campbellton Road around 3 p.m., a news release states. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound.
The man, whose name and age were not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators on Sunday blocked off a portion of Campbellton Road in front of what appeared to be a house under construction, according to footage from Channel 2 Action News. The scene was located steps from a strip mall and a gas station.
Police have not released any other details about the case.
