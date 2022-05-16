ajc logo
X

Police: Man found shot to death in southwest Atlanta

Credit: WSBTV Videos

caption arrowCaption
Shooting on Campbellton Road leaves one man dead, Atlanta police says

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

A man was found dead from a gunshot wound in southwest Atlanta on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Atlanta police officers responded to a call about a person shot in the 1700 block of Campbellton Road around 3 p.m., a news release states. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound.

The man, whose name and age were not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators on Sunday blocked off a portion of Campbellton Road in front of what appeared to be a house under construction, according to footage from Channel 2 Action News. The scene was located steps from a strip mall and a gas station.

Police have not released any other details about the case.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Sheriff: Medical assistant wanted after leaving bag of drugs at jail security
1h ago
Condemned child killer should be spared from execution, attorney says
2h ago
‘Treehouse’ structure at Chastain Park burns overnight
18h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top