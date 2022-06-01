Police: Man fatally shot coworker at General Mills plant in Covington

A man was arrested after he fatally shot his coworker inside a Covington food plant, officials said.
Jalen Ivan Brown is charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault in the shooting of Zachary Foster, Covington police spokesman Lt. Daniel Digby said.
Officers were called to the General Mills plant along Industrial Park Boulevard about 11:40 a.m. Sunday after Brown shot Foster multiple times inside the facility, Digby said. Police are working to obtain video of the incident to determine what led to the shooting.
“We’re still working to kind of find out the whys. I mean, we know what factually happened, but we really don’t know why yet,” Digby said.
Foster was taken to Piedmont Newton Hospital, where he died. No other employees were injured, Digby said.
After the shooting, Brown ran from the business into the intersection of Alcovy Road and Avenue of Champions, where Digby said he began shooting at a motorist. Brown was arrested about 2 p.m., a booking report from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office shows.
General Mills released a statement after the shooting: “Our Covington facility reported a shooting incident on Sunday morning. Law enforcement apprehended the individual. We are working with local law enforcement.”
Digby said Brown may face additional charges as the investigation continues.
