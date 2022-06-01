ajc logo
X

Police: Man fatally shot coworker at General Mills plant in Covington

Jalen Ivan Brown is charged with murder after he shot a coworker Sunday at the General Mills plant in Covington, police said.

Credit: Newton County Sheriff's Office

Combined ShapeCaption
Jalen Ivan Brown is charged with murder after he shot a coworker Sunday at the General Mills plant in Covington, police said.

Credit: Newton County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

A man was arrested after he fatally shot his coworker inside a Covington food plant, officials said.

Jalen Ivan Brown is charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault in the shooting of Zachary Foster, Covington police spokesman Lt. Daniel Digby said.

Officers were called to the General Mills plant along Industrial Park Boulevard about 11:40 a.m. Sunday after Brown shot Foster multiple times inside the facility, Digby said. Police are working to obtain video of the incident to determine what led to the shooting.

“We’re still working to kind of find out the whys. I mean, we know what factually happened, but we really don’t know why yet,” Digby said.

Foster was taken to Piedmont Newton Hospital, where he died. No other employees were injured, Digby said.

After the shooting, Brown ran from the business into the intersection of Alcovy Road and Avenue of Champions, where Digby said he began shooting at a motorist. Brown was arrested about 2 p.m., a booking report from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office shows.

General Mills released a statement after the shooting: “Our Covington facility reported a shooting incident on Sunday morning. Law enforcement apprehended the individual. We are working with local law enforcement.”

Digby said Brown may face additional charges as the investigation continues.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
Georgia officials announce first suspected case of monkeypox5h ago
Atlanta Housing’s redevelopment plan for civic center hits snag
4h ago
Lawrenceville official suspended after another sexual harassment investigation
2h ago
Investor-owned housing emerging as key issue for metro Atlanta officials
2h ago
Investor-owned housing emerging as key issue for metro Atlanta officials
2h ago
Alpharetta school holds emotional vigil for family killed in boat crash
7h ago
The Latest
‘100 Deadliest Days’: Summertime and teenage drivers often a dangerous mix
1h ago
80-year-old North Georgia deputy arrested, accused of raping woman while on duty
2h ago
Injunction halting killer’s execution to remain in place for now
2h ago
Featured
Marine veteran Maurice Hurst pays respects after placing an American flag near a headstone at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton during Memorial Day in 2021. (AJC FILE)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
Police: 5 shot in Atlanta incidents within 6 hours as Memorial Day weekend begins
Braves’ offense explodes for nine extra-base hits against Marlins
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top