Police: Man charged with impersonating cop, possessing drugs at Marietta club

Credit: Marietta Police Department

Credit: Marietta Police Department

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A man working a security job at a Marietta nightclub was arrested for impersonating an officer and possessing drugs, police records show.

Since April 16, Raymond Marti has been in the Cobb County jail on charges of impersonating a public officer, possession of cocaine and possession with the intent to distribute synthetic cannabinoid, jail records show.

Marti, 59, was spotted at Las Nenas Billiards and Restaurant at about 1:30 a.m. by an officer patrolling the area, an incident report obtained Monday by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution states. The report said Marti was wearing a long sleeve shirt with “Police” printed on the sleeves, a vest carrier, Taser, gun belt with a fake gun, baton and pepper spray. Photos provided by Marietta police also show Marti sporting a police badge.

The Marietta police officer asked Marti if he was an officer, and Marti said he was and provided his driver’s license, according to the report. Marti was then asked for proof that he worked for a police department and eventually admitted that he did not, the report said.

“I’m going to be honest with you, I am not a cop,” Marti told the officer before being detained.

According to the report, Marti said he was dressed as an officer to deter crime and avoid fights from breaking out at Las Nena’s.

The Marietta officer then asked Marti to remove all of his gear and he was searched for any weapons. That’s when a clear plastic bag with multiple small bags filled with a white powdery substance was found, the report reveals. That tested positive for cocaine, police said. Marti told the officer that he did not know what the bag was and that he found it in the restroom during a security check.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

