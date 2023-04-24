Police: Man charged with impersonating cop, possessing drugs at Marietta club

Since April 16, Raymond Marti has been in the Cobb County jail on charges of impersonating a public officer, possession of cocaine and possession with the intent to distribute synthetic cannabinoid, jail records show.

Marti, 59, was spotted at Las Nenas Billiards and Restaurant at about 1:30 a.m. by an officer patrolling the area, an incident report obtained Monday by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution states. The report said Marti was wearing a long sleeve shirt with “Police” printed on the sleeves, a vest carrier, Taser, gun belt with a fake gun, baton and pepper spray. Photos provided by Marietta police also show Marti sporting a police badge.