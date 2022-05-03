Police: Man arrested after robbing Gainesville Best Buy store at gunpoint

A man was arrested shortly after allegedly robbing a Best Buy store over the weekend, police announced Tuesday.
Gainesville officers were called to the store on Dawsonville Highway around 5:30 p.m. Saturday and spoke with employees who said a man had just robbed them, a news release states.
The man, identified as 20-year-old KeShani Colbourne of Elberton, had been inside the store and acting like he was about to buy MacBooks when he took out a handgun, pointed it at employees and ran out with two laptops, the release states. Employees told police they saw him run toward the wood line behind the store.
A K-9 was brought in and led police to a fence behind a nearby Home Depot, where officers found clothes, two MacBooks and a handgun, according to the release. Within minutes, another 911 call came in reporting a suspicious person running behind houses on Nix Drive in the neighborhood that backs up to the Best Buy.
Police then made contact with Colbourne as he hid in the woods and ordered him to come out, but he refused, the release states. He was taken into custody a short time later after police went in to get him.
Colbourne faces charges of aggravated assault, armed robbery and obstruction.
