Police: Man arrested after robbing Gainesville Best Buy store at gunpoint

Gainesville officers were called to the store on Dawsonville Highway around 5:30 p.m. Saturday and spoke with employees who said a man had just robbed them, a news release states.

The man, identified as 20-year-old KeShani Colbourne of Elberton, had been inside the store and acting like he was about to buy MacBooks when he took out a handgun, pointed it at employees and ran out with two laptops, the release states. Employees told police they saw him run toward the wood line behind the store.