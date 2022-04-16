ajc logo
Police: Knife-wielding man shot, killed by officers at SW Atlanta gas station

The GBI is investigating a shooting involving Atlanta police officers that happened early Saturday at a BP gas station-convenience store along Cascade Road in southwest Atlanta.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago

Two Atlanta police officers shot a man dead as he stabbed a store clerk inside a gas station on Atlanta’s southwest side early Saturday, according to officials.

The GBI is now investigating the deadly shooting and the store clerk is in an Atlanta hospital, Atlanta Police Department deputy chief Charles Hampton Jr. told reporters from the scene Saturday morning.

Hampton did not identify the deceased suspect or either of the officers who fatally wounded the man.

No officers were injured during the violent confrontation. GBI officials have yet to release information on the case.

The incident happened around 4:45 a.m. at the BP convenience store at 2261 Cascade Road, investigators said. That’s when police received reports of a fight at the location.

The situation intensified as officers were en route with reports that someone was armed with a knife, according to Hampton.

Police arrived and saw the suspect holding the knife inside the store, but the doors were locked. Officers ordered him to drop the weapon, but he ignored their demands, Hampton indicated.

“It took officers a considerable amount of time to make entry into the store because the clerk had locked the suspect inside,” he said.

Police had to break the front windows with batons to force their way into the store, Channel 2 Action News reported. Once they got inside, they saw the suspect attacking the clerk near the checkout counter, according to investigators.

“The suspect appeared to have the victim pinned to the ground,” Hampton said. “Again, challenges were made to drop the weapon. The suspect did not; officers discharged their weapons.”

Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr., of the Atlanta Police Department, briefs reporters on a deadly shooting involving two police officers that happened early Saturday morning at a gas station in southwest Atlanta.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

There were no customers inside the store during the deadly encounter, police said.

The suspect died at the scene. Hampton said it appears two officers fired at the man. Both officers were transferred from the scene to APD headquarters, the deputy chief told reporters.

He gave no word on how many times the officers fired, citing the ongoing investigation.

The store clerk sustained multiple stab wounds and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. His condition was not immediately clear.

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

