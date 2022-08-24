Police: Johns Creek parents charged after drugs detected in 10-month-old’s blood

A Johns Creek man and woman were arrested recently after police found drugs in the couple’s home and their 10-month-old son tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine and caffeine, police said.
Johns Creek officers were called to the suspects’ home July 18 after reports that the baby was unconscious and not breathing despite the child’s grandmother’s attempts to revive him. The infant was alert and breathing by the time officers arrived, police said.
Investigators later learned that the child’s mother used Narcan to wake him up just before officers responded. That aroused the suspicions of detectives, who managed to secure a warrant to test the baby’s blood, police said.
“The officers were very concerned for the welfare of the child after getting all of the details,” police said in a statement Wednesday.
Toxicology samples showed the child had traces of methamphetamine, amphetamine and caffeine in his system, police said, so officers got warrants to search the home. Police said they raided the house Aug. 12 and found fentanyl in the baby’s bedroom as well as meth and Xanax inside the residence.
Police did not release either of the parents’ names. Both were arrested on charges of second-degree cruelty to children, reckless conduct and possession of drug-related objects.
The boy’s grandmother took custody of him, according to officials.
