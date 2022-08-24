Police: Johns Creek parents charged after drugs detected in 10-month-old’s blood

Johns Creek officers were called to the suspects’ home July 18 after reports that the baby was unconscious and not breathing despite the child’s grandmother’s attempts to revive him. The infant was alert and breathing by the time officers arrived, police said.

Investigators later learned that the child’s mother used Narcan to wake him up just before officers responded. That aroused the suspicions of detectives, who managed to secure a warrant to test the baby’s blood, police said.