Police investigating assault on basketball referee during game at DeKalb church

A basketball referee was assaulted during a game at a DeKalb County church gymnasium Sunday afternoon, police said.
DeKalb police were called to the Stronghold Christian Church at 724 Rock Chapel Road, where they spoke with the victim who said he’d been attacked by multiple people, including young players, after the game, police said in a statement.
Authorities did not release additional details, but a video posted to Facebook shows the referee being approached by five people as he backs up before turning to run. Two young players then chase him and start throwing punches. More people join in and corner the referee as he falls to the ground and the group continues hitting him, with at least one person kicking at the referee’s head before they disperse.
According to Channel 2 Action News, the referee had to be taken to a hospital.
In a statement posted to Facebook, Stronghold Christian Church senior pastor Benjamin Gaither called the incident “truly unfortunate.”
“We open our doors to serve our community and our goal is to provide an atmosphere conducive for enjoyment, enrichment, etc.,” Gaither said. “While we cannot control people, it is our hope and prayer that those who enter our facility will conduct themselves in the best manner. Our prayers go out to all those involved in this current situation.”
Police continue to investigate the incident.
