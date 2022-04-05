Police investigating assault on basketball referee during game at DeKalb church

DeKalb police were called to the Stronghold Christian Church at 724 Rock Chapel Road, where they spoke with the victim who said he’d been attacked by multiple people, including young players, after the game, police said in a statement.

Authorities did not release additional details, but a video posted to Facebook shows the referee being approached by five people as he backs up before turning to run. Two young players then chase him and start throwing punches. More people join in and corner the referee as he falls to the ground and the group continues hitting him, with at least one person kicking at the referee’s head before they disperse.