Police investigating after SUV riddled with bullets crashes in Midtown Atlanta

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

An investigation is underway after a vehicle riddled with bullets crashed on a busy street in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Atlanta police said shots were fired in the 1000 block of Spring Street, located near the AIB Network television station and Tens on West luxury apartment building.

Police responded around 1 p.m., and no one was injured, the news station reported.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

