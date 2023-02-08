Police investigating after SUV riddled with bullets crashes in Midtown Atlanta

An investigation is underway after a vehicle riddled with bullets crashed on a busy street in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon, according to Channel 2 Action News.
Atlanta police said shots were fired in the 1000 block of Spring Street, located near the AIB Network television station and Tens on West luxury apartment building.
Police responded around 1 p.m., and no one was injured, the news station reported.
