1 dead in shooting at Buckhead park
Police investigating after man fatally shot outside Clayton townhome

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A man was shot and killed outside a townhome in Clayton County on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Lovejoy police responded around 4:30 p.m. to the Southfield Townhomes on Fielding Way. When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man dead off the road with several gunshot wounds, police said. The victim was not publicly identified because next of kin has not been notified.

Authorities said they don’t have any suspects and a motive is unclear at this time.

“We’re following the investigation to see where it goes,” police said.

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Fulton DA Willis calls Trump's insults 'ridiculous'

1 dead in shooting at Buckhead park
