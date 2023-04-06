Police investigating after man fatally shot outside Clayton townhome

A man was shot and killed outside a townhome in Clayton County on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
Lovejoy police responded around 4:30 p.m. to the Southfield Townhomes on Fielding Way. When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man dead off the road with several gunshot wounds, police said. The victim was not publicly identified because next of kin has not been notified.
Authorities said they don’t have any suspects and a motive is unclear at this time.
“We’re following the investigation to see where it goes,” police said.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: Georgia Department of Corrections
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com
The Latest