X
Dark Mode Toggle

Police identify suspect accused of robbing man at SW Atlanta park in September

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago

Police need help finding a suspect they say robbed another man at a park in southwest Atlanta in September.

Officers were called to the Ben Hill Recreation Center at 2405 Fairburn Road on Sept. 16 and spoke to the victim. He told Atlanta police he was there selling property and had arranged an online transaction with the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Javon Joshua Andre.

The victim met with Andre and agreed to sell the property, but after conducting the transaction, he said he never received an electronic money transfer, according to authorities. He tried to get the property back, but Andre pulled out a gun and told him to “back away,” police said. The suspect then fled the area, authorities said.

Andre was identified as the suspect following an investigation, police said, and an armed robbery warrant was obtained for his arrest.

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Memphis Police Department

Tyre Nichols case: Memphis’ police chief was once fired from Atlanta Police Department2h ago

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
8h ago

Credit: Alex Slitz

The Jolt: A test for city-state relations after Kemp’s state of emergency
11h ago

Credit: Submitted photo

Fulton DA must re-indict jailers in detainee’s death, judge rules
7h ago

Credit: Submitted photo

Fulton DA must re-indict jailers in detainee’s death, judge rules
7h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Capitol Recap: Kemp targets ‘revolving door of criminal justice’
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: Family photo

Cops: Fight spiraled into gunfire before boy’s killing at SW Atlanta skating rink
43m ago
Authorities in Atlanta urge peace ahead of release of Memphis police video
1h ago
Tyre Nichols case: Memphis’ police chief was once fired from Atlanta Police Department
2h ago
Featured

Credit: John Bazemore

Decisions Are Imminent’ - Trump Grand Jury, Breakdown podcast
5h ago
AJC poll: Georgians oppose runoffs, back sports betting and abortion rights
Cold weather runs, North Atlanta Home Show and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta...
8h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top