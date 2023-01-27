Police identify suspect accused of robbing man at SW Atlanta park in September

Police need help finding a suspect they say robbed another man at a park in southwest Atlanta in September.
Officers were called to the Ben Hill Recreation Center at 2405 Fairburn Road on Sept. 16 and spoke to the victim. He told Atlanta police he was there selling property and had arranged an online transaction with the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Javon Joshua Andre.
The victim met with Andre and agreed to sell the property, but after conducting the transaction, he said he never received an electronic money transfer, according to authorities. He tried to get the property back, but Andre pulled out a gun and told him to “back away,” police said. The suspect then fled the area, authorities said.
Andre was identified as the suspect following an investigation, police said, and an armed robbery warrant was obtained for his arrest.
A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.
