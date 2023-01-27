Police identify suspect accused of robbing man at SW Atlanta park in September

Officers were called to the Ben Hill Recreation Center at 2405 Fairburn Road on Sept. 16 and spoke to the victim. He told Atlanta police he was there selling property and had arranged an online transaction with the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Javon Joshua Andre.

The victim met with Andre and agreed to sell the property, but after conducting the transaction, he said he never received an electronic money transfer, according to authorities. He tried to get the property back, but Andre pulled out a gun and told him to “back away,” police said. The suspect then fled the area, authorities said.