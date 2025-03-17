Police find man dead, woman injured in car after shooting in SW Atlanta

A man was killed and a woman was injured after being shot inside a vehicle near a southwest Atlanta gas station Sunday afternoon, according to police.
Atlanta officers were called to the area of Whitehall and McDaniel streets in the Mechanicsville neighborhood shortly before 1 p.m. The Shell station is located at that intersection.
Police did not specify where the crime scene was situated.
When officers arrived, they found the man and woman, whose names have not been released, sitting in a white Nissan Altima, both with gunshot wounds.
The victims were rushed to a hospital, where the man was pronounced dead. The woman’s condition was not released.
No other details about the case have been shared by police.
