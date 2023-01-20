BreakingNews
BREAKING: Shooting at DeKalb gas station leaves at least 1 dead, police say
Police: Fight over money led Gwinnett duo to beat man to death

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
6 minutes ago

Investigators believe a fight over money led two men to beat another man to death, Gwinnett County police said Friday.

The two men have now been charged with murder, according to police.

On Dec. 20, officers were called to a Duluth-area home on Selman Drive, where they found 52-year-old Raul Diaz-Villalba bleeding and unconscious.

“Upon arrival, officers found Diaz-Villalba with multiple lacerations, discoloration, a swollen face and wounds all over his head,” police said in a statement.

Diaz-Villalba, who lived in Atlanta, was treated at the scene before being taken to a hospital. On Jan. 14, detectives were told he died from his injuries.

An autopsy conducted by the Gwinnett medical examiner’s office determined that the severe injuries to the man’s head caused his death, police said.

Bryan Alvarado, 21, and Yeison Alvarado, 23, both of Duluth, were charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, robbery and false imprisonment. Both were being held without bond Friday afternoon in the Gwinnett jail.

