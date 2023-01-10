Police: Driver runs over man lying on I-75 South in Atlanta, killing him

BreakingNews
Former Atlanta councilman Antonio Brown pleads guilty to fraud charge
Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

A man lying on a busy interstate was struck and killed by a driver late Monday, authorities said.

The collision, which police said involved one vehicle and one pedestrian, occurred around 11:40 p.m. on I-75 South near Central Avenue. Officers arrived to find the pedestrian dead on the interstate, police said.

Investigators believe the driver was traveling in the far left lane when she struck and killed the victim. A witness reported seeing the man lying down when he was hit, police said.

Authorities did not clarify how the pedestrian wound up in traffic, and his name was not immediately released.

It’s unclear if the driver will be facing any charges. An investigation is ongoing, police said.

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

