Police: Dispute leaves 1 dead in shooting at Clayton County residence

Clayton County police officers responded at 12:57 p.m. to a person shot call on the 6600 block of Black Bend Court in Riverdale. Officers found the victim inside the residence with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

The police said the two people were involved in an ongoing dispute. Tyrone Taylor, 36, was taken into custody at the scene and has been charged with malice murder.