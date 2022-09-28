Police: Customer arrested after pulling gun on McDonald’s employee mid-argument

A man faces criminal charges after police said he pulled a gun on a McDonald’s employee in DeKalb County on Monday.
Officers were called to the fast-food restaurant on Wesley Chapel Road and spoke with the victim, the department said in a social media post. Investigators determined a man, later identified as Perry Webb, got into an argument with an employee, pointed a gun at her and fired shots into the air.
Webb had already fled to a nearby acquaintance’s home by the time police arrived, the post read. Officers were able to quickly talk him out of the residence and take him into custody without incident. They also recovered the firearm, police said.
Webb was taken to the DeKalb County Jail and is charged with aggravated assault.
