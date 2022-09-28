ajc logo
X

Police: Customer arrested after pulling gun on McDonald’s employee mid-argument

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago

A man faces criminal charges after police said he pulled a gun on a McDonald’s employee in DeKalb County on Monday.

Officers were called to the fast-food restaurant on Wesley Chapel Road and spoke with the victim, the department said in a social media post. Investigators determined a man, later identified as Perry Webb, got into an argument with an employee, pointed a gun at her and fired shots into the air.

Webb had already fled to a nearby acquaintance’s home by the time police arrived, the post read. Officers were able to quickly talk him out of the residence and take him into custody without incident. They also recovered the firearm, police said.

Webb was taken to the DeKalb County Jail and is charged with aggravated assault.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Barbara Gauntt

Taking a look at coaches Georgia Tech might consider2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

3 Atlanta Public Schools administrators on leave amid internal review
4h ago

Credit: Jess Rapfogel

Bradley’s Buzz: Tied at the top, the Braves await a weighty weekend
7h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer / AJC

The Jolt: Georgia Democrat says she’s being ostracized by Abrams’ allies
10h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer / AJC

The Jolt: Georgia Democrat says she’s being ostracized by Abrams’ allies
10h ago

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

How one Atlanta chef went from Seoul to soul food
The Latest

Credit: Sandy Springs Police Department

Woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for hit-and-run that killed man, dog
32m ago
Gwinnett police seek help identifying suspect in deadly stabbing
1h ago
3 gunshot victims arrive at 2 Atlanta hospitals within hours, police say
1h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Anti-training center activists vandalize Alabama home of construction executive
Clock ticking on search for Georgia Tech athletic director
19h ago
MLB monitoring Hurricane Ian for crucial Braves series with Mets
22h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top