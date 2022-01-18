Police continue search after Georgia woman, 71, shot, killed while driving

Police are continuing to search for a person who shot and killed a 71-year-old woman while she drove Sunday through a Columbus neighborhood, according to news outlet WTVM.
Barbara Luke was shot at least once about 2 p.m. Sunday on Delray Drive, WTVM reported.
The shooting caused Luke to crash her car into a tree, according to WTVM, citing the Columbus Police Department.
Authorities attempted chest compressions immediately, but Luke died at the scene, according to the news outlet.
Residents told WTVM they reported gunfire in the neighborhood two days earlier.
“We have been investigating that particular area,” Columbus police Chief Freddie Blackmon told WTVM. “There have been previous reports of gunfire in that area prior to this particular incident taking place. We don’t know at this time whether or not any of that is connected.”
