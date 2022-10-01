Police: Cobb woman strangled 78-year-old relative to death with robe belt

The assault happened shortly after 5 a.m. Friday at a home on Loch Highland Pass, near Roswell. According to investigators, Gretchen Lynn Fortney assaulted Martha Fortney in the home and strangled her.

“Said victim was observed with what appeared to be the belt from her robe tied or looped around her neck and a ligature mark was visible,” the arrest warrant for Gretchen Fortney states.