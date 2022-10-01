Police: Cobb woman strangled 78-year-old relative to death with robe belt

A Cobb County woman is accused of strangling to death a 78-year-old relative with the belt from a robe, according to police.
The assault happened shortly after 5 a.m. Friday at a home on Loch Highland Pass, near Roswell. According to investigators, Gretchen Lynn Fortney assaulted Martha Fortney in the home and strangled her.
“Said victim was observed with what appeared to be the belt from her robe tied or looped around her neck and a ligature mark was visible,” the arrest warrant for Gretchen Fortney states.
Fortney, 52, also is accused of assaulting the woman with an unknown object to the torso and head, the warrant states. Martha Fortney died from her injuries, police said.
Address records show both women lived in the same home, but their relationship was not released. No details about a possible motive were released.
Friday afternoon, Gretchen Fortney was arrested and charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault, jail records showed. She was booked into the Cobb jail, where she was being held Saturday without bond.
