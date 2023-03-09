Police: Cobb officer shot man who reached toward gun during I-75 traffic stop

The officer stopped the driver on the interstate near Delk Road just before 10:30 p.m., police said in a statement. The reason for the stop was not disclosed.

When the officer approached the vehicle, it became apparent that the driver had a firearm in the vehicle, police said. As the driver “made a movement toward” it, the officer ordered him to stop, but the driver “was not responsive to the officer’s commands,” the statement read. That is when the officer shot the driver.