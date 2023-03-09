X
Dark Mode Toggle

Police: Cobb officer shot man who reached toward gun during I-75 traffic stop

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago

Cobb County police shot a man who they say reached toward a gun during a traffic stop on I-75 south late Wednesday night, according to officials.

The officer stopped the driver on the interstate near Delk Road just before 10:30 p.m., police said in a statement. The reason for the stop was not disclosed.

When the officer approached the vehicle, it became apparent that the driver had a firearm in the vehicle, police said. As the driver “made a movement toward” it, the officer ordered him to stop, but the driver “was not responsive to the officer’s commands,” the statement read. That is when the officer shot the driver.

Other responding officers provided first aid to the driver until an ambulance arrived and took him to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, according to the statement.

Officials told Channel 2 Action News that the driver is expected to survive.

The police department has asked the GBI to take over the investigation.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

DeSantis' new Disney World board hints at future controversy14h ago

Credit: WANF-TV

Fred Kalil retiring after 42-year sports broadcasting career
12h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Georgia state Rep. Tish Naghise dies
12h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia’s ‘good foundation’ not enough to avoid another SEC flameout
5h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia’s ‘good foundation’ not enough to avoid another SEC flameout
5h ago

Credit: AP

Josh Pastner: ‘I hope, I pray’ to continue on as Georgia Tech coach
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News / LaShanda Green

Friend hopes slain Henry County bookstore owner is remembered for joyful energy
13h ago
Cops: Murder suspect assaults his family hours after shooting stranger in Clayton
14h ago
Man having heroin withdrawals suffers seizure, dies in Cobb jail, officials say
15h ago
Featured

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Georgia high school basketball: State championship scores, schedule
8h ago
Factory shutdown raises concern over finding asthma medication
22h ago
5 bills to watch in the final days of the Georgia legislative session
22h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top