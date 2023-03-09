Police: Cobb officer shot man who reached toward gun during I-75 traffic stop

Cobb County police shot a man who they say reached toward a gun during a traffic stop on I-75 south late Wednesday night, according to officials.
The officer stopped the driver on the interstate near Delk Road just before 10:30 p.m., police said in a statement. The reason for the stop was not disclosed.
When the officer approached the vehicle, it became apparent that the driver had a firearm in the vehicle, police said. As the driver “made a movement toward” it, the officer ordered him to stop, but the driver “was not responsive to the officer’s commands,” the statement read. That is when the officer shot the driver.
Other responding officers provided first aid to the driver until an ambulance arrived and took him to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, according to the statement.
Officials told Channel 2 Action News that the driver is expected to survive.
The police department has asked the GBI to take over the investigation.
