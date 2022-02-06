Police chase ends in North Ga. after suspect stole Chattanooga cop’s vehicle

Chattanooga police were responding to an incident at a convenience store in the 2700 block of Rossville Boulevard, about two miles from the Georgia state line, Chattanooga police spokesperson Sgt. Jeremy Eames told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

It’s not clear what sparked the altercation, but it ended with the suspect — who has not been identified — throwing a drink at the store clerk, Eames said. Police were called and found the suspect walking on the side of I-24 East.