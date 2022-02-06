Police chase ends in North Ga. after suspect stole Chattanooga cop’s vehicle

A man is in custody after leading police on an interstate pursuit after he jumped into a Chattanooga police vehicle Sunday morning, police said.
Chattanooga police were responding to an incident at a convenience store in the 2700 block of Rossville Boulevard, about two miles from the Georgia state line, Chattanooga police spokesperson Sgt. Jeremy Eames told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
It’s not clear what sparked the altercation, but it ended with the suspect — who has not been identified — throwing a drink at the store clerk, Eames said. Police were called and found the suspect walking on the side of I-24 East.
The officer got out of his vehicle to talk to the suspect, who then began fighting with the officer and twice tried to throw the officer down an embankment on the interstate, Eames said. The suspect eventually broke free and jumped into the officer’s Ford Explorer.
The suspect got on I-24 and headed south toward I-75 southbound, where the Georgia State Patrol took over the pursuit, Eames said. Pursuing troopers eventually stopped the SUV in Ringgold, Georgia, and secured all police equipment that was inside the vehicle.
The suspect fled on foot into a wooded area but was eventually apprehended, Eames said, adding that no injuries had been reported.
Police said the department vehicle was rendered inoperable.
The man will be booked in the Catoosa County jail, Eames said. He will likely face charges in both Tennessee and Georgia.
The Georgia State Patrol did not immediately return a request for information.
