Police: Box truck driver leads chase from Coweta County to Atlanta

The chase began when a Coweta County deputy saw a white Penske truck run a red light on Ga. 154. The deputy attempted to stop the truck but it accelerated and merged onto I-85 North. As the truck changed lanes, items were thrown out the window, according to Channel 2.

When a second deputy pulled in front of the truck to try to slow it down, the truck almost hit the deputy’s car while swerving around it.