Police: Box truck driver leads chase from Coweta County to Atlanta

A box truck driver led police on a 30-minute chase on April 21 that stretched from Coweta County into Atlanta, Channel 2 Action News reports.
The chase began when a Coweta County deputy saw a white Penske truck run a red light on Ga. 154. The deputy attempted to stop the truck but it accelerated and merged onto I-85 North. As the truck changed lanes, items were thrown out the window, according to Channel 2.
When a second deputy pulled in front of the truck to try to slow it down, the truck almost hit the deputy’s car while swerving around it.
A woman and two men got out of the truck at different points when the truck stopped. Maria Rivera-Herrera was identified when she fell out of the truck near Flat Shoals. She was wanted on traffic-related warrants out of Gwinnett County, according to Channel 2.
Two men got out near Camp Creek Parkway and ran into an apartment complex. One of the men, Felix Vellezo, was arrested. Channel 2 says the other man has not been found.
The chase continued into Atlanta. After about 30 minutes, the driver, Gerardo Hernandez Morales, got out around Woodland Ave and was arrested. The truck then rolled into a tree. Hernandez Morales was transported to Grady hospital for evaluation, the news station reported.
Hernandez Morales was driving on a suspended license, and he had several warrants out of Gwinnett County. He is facing multiple charges, including fleeing from police, reckless driving and possession of marijuana. He is being held with no bond at Coweta County Jail.
