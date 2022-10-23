ajc logo
Police: Athens 13-year-old seriously injured in shooting by another minor

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

An Athens 13-year-old has been hospitalized after being injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.

Athens police were called to a home in the 100 block of Essex Court around 2 p.m. and found the boy with a gunshot wound, police said in a statement. The boy was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that another child in the home got access to a firearm and discharged it, striking the 13-year-old.

No other details about the case have been released by police.

About the Author

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

