Police: Athens 13-year-old seriously injured in shooting by another minor

An Athens 13-year-old has been hospitalized after being injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.
Athens police were called to a home in the 100 block of Essex Court around 2 p.m. and found the boy with a gunshot wound, police said in a statement. The boy was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
The preliminary investigation has revealed that another child in the home got access to a firearm and discharged it, striking the 13-year-old.
No other details about the case have been released by police.
