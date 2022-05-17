ajc logo
Police arrest suspect in fatal stabbing in SW Atlanta

Antwion Joseph Thompson, 29, was arrested on charges tied to a fatal April 12 stabbing in southwest Atlanta.

Crime & Public Safety
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

Police have made an arrest in a stabbing that left one man dead last month in southwest Atlanta.

Antwion Joseph Thompson, 29, of Atlanta, was taken into custody April 17 on charges of murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony. He remained in custody at the Fulton County Jail on Tuesday with no bond, online records show.

ExploreSuspect sought after man fatally stabbed during fight in Adair Park

The charges stem from an April 12 incident in Atlanta’s Adair Park neighborhood.

Police and paramedics were called to a home in the 900 block of Metropolitan Parkway and treated the victim, identified as 57-year-old Antonio L. Whatley, for a stab wound. A police report indicates Whatley died at the scene despite paramedics’ efforts to save him.

Atlanta police released surveillance footage that helped lead to the capture of this suspect in a fatal April 12 stabbing.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Police said Thompson had a dispute with Whatley before he stabbed the victim to death.

Investigators released surveillance photos of Thompson prior to his arrest and asked for the public’s help to identify and locate him.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

