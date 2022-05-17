Police arrest suspect in fatal stabbing in SW Atlanta

Antwion Joseph Thompson, 29, of Atlanta, was taken into custody April 17 on charges of murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony. He remained in custody at the Fulton County Jail on Tuesday with no bond, online records show.

Explore Suspect sought after man fatally stabbed during fight in Adair Park

The charges stem from an April 12 incident in Atlanta’s Adair Park neighborhood.