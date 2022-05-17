Police arrest suspect in fatal stabbing in SW Atlanta

Police have made an arrest in a stabbing that left one man dead last month in southwest Atlanta.
Antwion Joseph Thompson, 29, of Atlanta, was taken into custody April 17 on charges of murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony. He remained in custody at the Fulton County Jail on Tuesday with no bond, online records show.
The charges stem from an April 12 incident in Atlanta’s Adair Park neighborhood.
Police and paramedics were called to a home in the 900 block of Metropolitan Parkway and treated the victim, identified as 57-year-old Antonio L. Whatley, for a stab wound. A police report indicates Whatley died at the scene despite paramedics’ efforts to save him.
Police said Thompson had a dispute with Whatley before he stabbed the victim to death.
Investigators released surveillance photos of Thompson prior to his arrest and asked for the public’s help to identify and locate him.
