APD: Man stabbed to death during fight in Adair Park neighborhood

Atlanta police are searching for this suspect in a fatal stabbing Tuesday evening in southwest Atlanta.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago

Atlanta police are trying to find a man suspected of stabbing someone to death Tuesday evening in southwest Atlanta.

Officers were called to a residence in the 950 block of Metropolitan Parkway in Atlanta’s Adair Park section around 5:50 p.m., according to a police statement. Paramedics from Atlanta Fire and Rescue also responded and treated a man with a stab wound.

Emergency responders worked to save the man’s life, but he died at the scene, police said. His name was not revealed Tuesday.

Police have released photos of a suspect in the killing. Investigators say the victim may have been involved in a dispute with the suspect before he was stabbed to death.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 404-546-4235. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

Featured
