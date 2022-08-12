Police arrest man suspected of shooting rifle at MARTA train station

Alim Chino Bridges, 21, was charged with two counts of reckless conduct and two counts of discharging a firearm or pistol near a public highway or street. He remained jailed Thursday night on $4,000 bond, Fulton booking records showed.

According to Channel 2, police said Bridges fired the weapon at the Inman Park MARTA station in the Reynoldstown neighborhood on Monday. Neighbors told the news station an unknown man armed with a rifle had been walking through the neighborhood more than a week, and they heard random gunshots over several days.