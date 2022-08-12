ajc logo
Police arrest man suspected of shooting rifle at MARTA train station

A 21-year-old man accused of firing a rifle at a northeast Atlanta MARTA station was arrested Thursday.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
MARTA police have arrested a man who accused of firing a rifle at a northeast Atlanta train station earlier this week, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Alim Chino Bridges, 21, was charged with two counts of reckless conduct and two counts of discharging a firearm or pistol near a public highway or street. He remained jailed Thursday night on $4,000 bond, Fulton booking records showed.

According to Channel 2, police said Bridges fired the weapon at the Inman Park MARTA station in the Reynoldstown neighborhood on Monday. Neighbors told the news station an unknown man armed with a rifle had been walking through the neighborhood more than a week, and they heard random gunshots over several days.

Surveillance video captured the man firing shots off in the parking lot of the Inman Park station. MARTA officers apprehended Bridges at the H.E. Holmes station in northwest Atlanta on Thursday, Channel 2 reported.

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

