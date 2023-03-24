Police: Argument leads to shootout in heart of Midtown Atlanta; 2 detained

Two people were detained early Friday after an argument led to a shootout in the heart of Midtown Atlanta, authorities said.
Atlanta police responded around 1:45 a.m. to a shooting call from officers working extra assignments at the intersection of 12th and Peachtree streets, an area known for its high-end restaurants, nightlife and residential condominium towers. The intersection is also located one block from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.
When officers arrived, they assisted units on scene that detained two suspects: Gehzah Ogubamichael, who is in his early 20s, and a 25-year-old.
According to investigators, both men were involved in the shootout with another group that started after Ogubamichael got into an argument with them. There were no injuries, police said, and the other group fled the area. Officers said they located a gun and a bag of pills at the scene.
Ogubamichael was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear out of DeKalb County, while the 25-year-old has not been charged, police said. It’s unclear if Ogubamichael will face additional charges related to the shootout.
An investigation is ongoing.
