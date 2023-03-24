Police: Argument leads to shootout in heart of Midtown Atlanta; 2 detained

Atlanta police responded around 1:45 a.m. to a shooting call from officers working extra assignments at the intersection of 12th and Peachtree streets, an area known for its high-end restaurants, nightlife and residential condominium towers. The intersection is also located one block from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

When officers arrived, they assisted units on scene that detained two suspects: Gehzah Ogubamichael, who is in his early 20s, and a 25-year-old.