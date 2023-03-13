X

Police: 62-year-old man hospitalized after Marietta crash with DUI driver

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
48 minutes ago

A 62-year-old Austell man was seriously injured when an impaired driver struck his vehicle in Marietta on Saturday morning, according to police.

The crash took place shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Cobb Parkway just north of Frey’s Gin Road in the area near Sam’s Club and Walmart. Responding officers found the victim with serious injuries, and he was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, according to Marietta police.

The driver of the other vehicle, 24-year-old Michaela Hudson of Stockbridge, was not injured and was taken to the Cobb County jail, police said in a statement.

The investigation revealed that the victim was driving his 2016 Chevrolet Impala northbound when he was rear-ended by Hudson, who was driving her 2020 Hyundai Elantra at a “high rate of speed,” the statement read.

The impact caused the victim’s vehicle to “violently spin out of control” and leave the road, according to police. An update on his condition was not immediately available Monday.

Hudson faces multiple charges, including driving under the influence and serious injury by vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 770-794-5357.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Report: Damon Stoudamire finalizing deal to become Georgia Tech’s next head coach1h ago

Credit: AP

Six coaching candidates Georgia Tech could consider
6h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

25 arrested on gang charges in Gwinnett racketeering indictment
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

The Jolt: GOP infighting roils county party elections
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

The Jolt: GOP infighting roils county party elections
7h ago

Credit: Frederick Breedon

Falcons trade for veteran tight end Jonnu Smith
1h ago
The Latest

Bus catches on fire at Hall County elementary school; students evacuated
57m ago
25 arrested on gang charges in Gwinnett racketeering indictment
1h ago
Opponents of Atlanta police training center say cops arrested 1, detained others
3h ago
Featured

Watch: Meet the Braves’ new public address announcer
5h ago
KSU Owls: Things to know about Kennesaw State University
Over 38 years, Emory students quizzed and grew to love Jimmy Carter
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top