Police: 62-year-old man hospitalized after Marietta crash with DUI driver

A 62-year-old Austell man was seriously injured when an impaired driver struck his vehicle in Marietta on Saturday morning, according to police.
The crash took place shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Cobb Parkway just north of Frey’s Gin Road in the area near Sam’s Club and Walmart. Responding officers found the victim with serious injuries, and he was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, according to Marietta police.
The driver of the other vehicle, 24-year-old Michaela Hudson of Stockbridge, was not injured and was taken to the Cobb County jail, police said in a statement.
The investigation revealed that the victim was driving his 2016 Chevrolet Impala northbound when he was rear-ended by Hudson, who was driving her 2020 Hyundai Elantra at a “high rate of speed,” the statement read.
The impact caused the victim’s vehicle to “violently spin out of control” and leave the road, according to police. An update on his condition was not immediately available Monday.
Hudson faces multiple charges, including driving under the influence and serious injury by vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 770-794-5357.
