Police: 62-year-old man hospitalized after Marietta crash with DUI driver

The crash took place shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Cobb Parkway just north of Frey’s Gin Road in the area near Sam’s Club and Walmart. Responding officers found the victim with serious injuries, and he was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, according to Marietta police.

The driver of the other vehicle, 24-year-old Michaela Hudson of Stockbridge, was not injured and was taken to the Cobb County jail, police said in a statement.