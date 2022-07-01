ajc logo
Police: 5 stabbed in Savannah family quarrel

Five people were stabbed, and one was seriously injured, when a family squabble turned violent Thursday night in Savannah.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Five people, including the suspect, suffered stab wounds during a domestic dispute in Savannah on Thursday night, police said.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. in the 1900 block of DeLesseps Avenue, according to an alert from the Savannah Police Department. The suspect, whose name was not released, stabbed four people and also received stab wounds during the incident, officials said.

One person was seriously injured. Police did not publicly identify any of the victims.

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

