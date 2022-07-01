Police: 5 stabbed in Savannah family quarrel

Five people, including the suspect, suffered stab wounds during a domestic dispute in Savannah on Thursday night, police said.
The incident happened around 7 p.m. in the 1900 block of DeLesseps Avenue, according to an alert from the Savannah Police Department. The suspect, whose name was not released, stabbed four people and also received stab wounds during the incident, officials said.
One person was seriously injured. Police did not publicly identify any of the victims.
