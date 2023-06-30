Police: 2 women stabbed by man with pocketknife in SE Atlanta

Crime & Public Safety
By Breaking News staff
43 minutes ago
Two women who were walking home from a store early Friday morning in southeast Atlanta were each stabbed multiple times by a man with a pocketknife, police said.

The women said they were attacked at about 4 a.m. in the 3000 block of Macon Drive, according to Atlanta police. They suffered multiple cuts to their arms and elbows but were alert when officers arrived at the scene. Both were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and were said to be stable.

According to investigators, the victims were attacked just north of Mt. Zion Road by a man who had been hiding in some nearby bushes. Police said the women were able to fight off the suspect but were stabbed in the process.

No arrests have been announced.

