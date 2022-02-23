Police: 2 teens shot pedestrians with pellets in Sandy Springs, NW Atlanta

Police in Sandy Springs arrested a pair of teens accused of joyriding with pellet guns and using them to shoot pedestrians at random on Tuesday.
One of the victims was shot three times near Johnson Ferry Road at Bonnie Lane late Tuesday afternoon, according to Sandy Springs police. He told officers the pellets struck him such force that they knocked him to the ground. The man said he occupants of a moving SUV fired at least five shots at him, and gave police a detailed description of the vehicle, according to investigators.
While police were still on the scene of the first shooting, another call for a pellet gun shooting came in. This one happened at Wieuca Road near Dudley Lane in northeast Atlanta.
“Based on the information obtained from our victim, our Intelligence Unit was able to quickly identify the vehicle and started to track it,” police said in a statement.
After investigating the second shooting, Sandy Springs police spotted the suspects’ SUV traveling near Roswell Road and Windsor Parkway. Officers stopped the vehicle and took two 18-year-old suspects into custody. Officers seized two rifle-style weapons and a large amount of pellets from the SUV.
Both victims identified the two teens as their alleged shooters. Police said both have been charged with aggravated assault, battery, and being in possession of fraudulent identification cards.
Investigators did not release either of the suspects’ names yet, saying they believe there are more victims and that releasing the suspects’ names and photos could disrupt the ongoing investigation.
Additional victims or anyone with information can report it to Sandy Springs detectives by emailing wmorgan@sandyspringsga.gov.
