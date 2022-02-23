Police: 2 teens shot pedestrians with pellets in Sandy Springs, NW Atlanta

One of the victims was shot three times near Johnson Ferry Road at Bonnie Lane late Tuesday afternoon, according to Sandy Springs police. He told officers the pellets struck him such force that they knocked him to the ground. The man said he occupants of a moving SUV fired at least five shots at him, and gave police a detailed description of the vehicle, according to investigators.

While police were still on the scene of the first shooting, another call for a pellet gun shooting came in. This one happened at Wieuca Road near Dudley Lane in northeast Atlanta.