Police: 1 arrested in 35-year-old’s fatal shooting in NW Atlanta

One man is in custody a day after a 35-year-old man was found shot to death in northwest Atlanta’s West Lake neighborhood, according to police.
Atlanta police were called to the 100 block of Victor Circle around 11:15 a.m. Friday where they found the victim, who has not been publicly identified, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died shortly after.
By Saturday, 48-year-old Earnest Beasley was arrested on charges of felony murder, possession of a firearm during a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
No other details about the victim or circumstances of the shooting were released by police.
