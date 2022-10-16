ajc logo
Police: 1 arrested in 35-year-old’s fatal shooting in NW Atlanta

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

One man is in custody a day after a 35-year-old man was found shot to death in northwest Atlanta’s West Lake neighborhood, according to police.

Atlanta police were called to the 100 block of Victor Circle around 11:15 a.m. Friday where they found the victim, who has not been publicly identified, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died shortly after.

By Saturday, 48-year-old Earnest Beasley was arrested on charges of felony murder, possession of a firearm during a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

No other details about the victim or circumstances of the shooting were released by police.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

