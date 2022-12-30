Pilot crawls out, calls authorities after plane crashes outside Athens home

The pilot and a passenger suffered minor injuries after the aircraft, a Piper PA-24-260 Comanche, crashed around 1:30 p.m. in a wooded area off Shoal Creek Drive, near Athens-Ben Epps Airport, according to Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services.

Officials said the pilot reported being in distress when the plane lost power shortly after takeoff, and attempts to circle back to the airport for an emergency landing were unsuccessful. Officials noted that efforts by the pilot to call authorities after the crash “provided responders with a better location of the crash site.”