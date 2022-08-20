Pickens school bus driver faces DUI, other charges in crash with kids aboard

Georgia State Patrol investigators allege 59-year-old Jeffrey Tucker was drunk when he ran the off road around 4:30 p.m. Friday, Channel 2 Action News reported. Troopers said Tucker was driving along Fortner Road when he veered into the ditch near McGinnis Acres.

The driver was charged with DUI, failure to maintain land and 40 counts of reckless conduct, according to school district officials.