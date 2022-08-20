Pickens school bus driver faces DUI, other charges in crash with kids aboard

A school bus driver in Pickens County faces DUI and other charges after crashing into a ditch with dozens of students on board his bus late Friday afternoon, according to Pickens County School District officials.
Georgia State Patrol investigators allege 59-year-old Jeffrey Tucker was drunk when he ran the off road around 4:30 p.m. Friday, Channel 2 Action News reported. Troopers said Tucker was driving along Fortner Road when he veered into the ditch near McGinnis Acres.
The driver was charged with DUI, failure to maintain land and 40 counts of reckless conduct, according to school district officials.
No students were injured or needed medical treatment following the incident.
In a news release, district spokeswoman Destini Shope said the school administrators will conduct their own investigation after law enforcement finishes its probe into the “egregious” incident.
“The district takes this matter very seriously,” Shope wrote in the district statement. “Student safety is our highest priority and utmost concern.”
