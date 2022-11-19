Person shot to death outside Henry County Kroger

A fight that started inside a Henry County Kroger spilled outside and turned into a fatal shooting Friday evening, police said.
Officers were called to the Kroger on Fairview Road about 8 p.m. regarding a person shot. The investigation revealed that an altercation took place inside the grocery store and continued into the parking lot, according to authorities.
At some point, police said guns were produced, and one of the people involved was shot and killed. Police did not say if the victim ever shot at anyone.
No details were released about what led to the incident or if a suspect had been identified.
The shooting caused damage to several storefronts, including broken glass, bullet holes and debris. According to Channel 2 Action News, nearly 50 bullets were found littering the Kroger’s parking lot.
