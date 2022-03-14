Hamburger icon
Pedestrian struck, killed at Mechanicsville intersection

A man died after being struck by a vehicle in southwest Atlanta's Mechanicsville neighborhood Sunday night, according to police.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago

A man was struck and killed by a vehicle in southwest Atlanta on Sunday night, according to police.

Officers were called to the intersection of Windsor and Eugenia streets in the Mechanicsville neighborhood just after 10:45 p.m. and found a man who had been hit, according to a news release. The man has not been identified.

No other details about the incident, including whether the driver stayed at the scene, have been released.

The investigation remains active, police said.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team. She can be reached by email at rosana.hughes@ajc.com or on Twitter at @HughesRosana.

