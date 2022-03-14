Pedestrian struck, killed at Mechanicsville intersection

A man was struck and killed by a vehicle in southwest Atlanta on Sunday night, according to police.
Officers were called to the intersection of Windsor and Eugenia streets in the Mechanicsville neighborhood just after 10:45 p.m. and found a man who had been hit, according to a news release. The man has not been identified.
No other details about the incident, including whether the driver stayed at the scene, have been released.
The investigation remains active, police said.
