Pedestrian seriously injured while crossing I-75 entrance ramp in Cobb

A 58-year-old man was left with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle while crossing an I-75 entrance ramp in Cobb County on Saturday morning, according to Cobb police.
Officers were called to the area of Ernest Barrett Parkway at I-75 around 6:50 a.m. and found the man who had been struck by an unknown vehicle that was turning onto the I-75 northbound entrance ramp, according to a news release.
The front of the vehicle struck Allen and did not stop, the release states. Instead, the vehicle continued northbound onto I-75.
The man was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries, according to police.
This crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.
